Launched in 2019, ambulance for animals yet to cover hilly regions of Krishnagiri district

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Animal Mobile Medical Ambulance (AMMA), which offers treatment for ailing livestock at the owners' doorsteps, received 10,475 calls in Krishnagiri district since its launch in November 2019. People who need medical assistance for livestock can dial 1962.

Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry department L Rajendran said of the 10,475 calls, 5,517 were emergencies and 1,962 were regarding medical advice. As many as 6,990 cattle and livestock were treated by the team comprising a veterinarian, driver and an attender.

Paul Robinson F, State Operations Head, Animal Ambulance Service, GVK - EMRI, said, "Few pet lovers calling to treat stray dogs leave the spot before the ambulance reaches. So far, over 2.60 lakh animals have been treated across the State."

P Esaivani, a veterinarian, said Krishnagiri district gets five or six calls on average seeking treatment for cattle and livestock. During the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease or any other seasonal diseases, 20-30 calls are received per day, she added. The service currently covers Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri, Bargur and Pochampalli. Hilly regions like Hosur, Denkanikottai, Anchetti and Uthangarai taluks are out of reach.