No new cases in coastal delta districts first time in two years

NAGAPATTINAM: The number of fresh Covid cases in the coastal delta districts of Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal came to zero on Monday, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. According to sources, Mayiladuthurai district was reporting an average daily cases of zero to three intermittently in the past week. On Monday, there were no new cases, and the number of active cases also stood at zero. Nagapattinam district did not record any new case on Monday.

There are about twelve active cases. There were no new cases in the Karaikal district for the past few days. The number of active cases stood at 10.

Around 1500 samples are being tested on an average in Nagapattinam district every day, 500 in Mayiladuthurai district and 200 in Karaikal district.

Sources said around 80 per cent of people have taken first dose of Covid vaccine and around 60 per cent have taken second in Nagapattinam district. Around 70 per cent have taken the first dose and around 55 per cent have taken second in Mayiladuthurai district. Around 85 per cent of people have taken first dose and around 70 per cent the second in Karaikal district.

Dr A Liakath Ali, district epidemiologist in Nagapattinam said, "We will be able to get rid of Covid in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in the next few days. We are trying to keep up the vaccination momentum as the cases have come down. We will continue the door-to-door vaccination drive. We are also keeping a record of those who are yet to receive their second dose."

Karaikal does carry out door-to-door vaccination drive. Dr C Sivarajakumar, deputy director of health services in Karaikal, said, "We will still do outreach campaigns like vaccination camps in rural areas. We believe people will show interest to receive both their doses."