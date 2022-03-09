STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Nalini’s petition to be heard in two weeks

He sought for these petitions to be taken up based on the outcome of Perarivalan’s petition. The bench then adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two weeks, the Madras High Court will take up a writ petition filed by Nalini — one of the seven people convicted of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi — seeking premature release from jail without the Governor’s consent.

When writ petitions filed by Nalini and another convict, Ravichandran, came up for hearing before the First Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram said a similar petition filed by one of the convicts, Perarivalan, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

He sought for these petitions to be taken up based on the outcome of Perarivalan’s petition. The bench then adjourned the hearing by two weeks. Nalini has sought premature release without the Governor’s consent, citing the Supreme Court’s order in the Maru Ram Vs Union of India case, which said the State government’s advice under Article 161 of the Constitution binds the Head of State.

Though the Tamil Nadu Cabinet advised the Governor under Article 161 through a decision taken on September 9, 2018 to release the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Governor had not acted upon it.

Nalini, with her husband Murugan @ Sriharan, was arrested days after the assassination at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991 during an election campaign. She was sentenced to death by a trial court in 1998. The sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court, and later commuted to a life sentence in 2000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Cour Nalini Rajiv Gandhi assassination:
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp