Report sought on dumping of garbage in Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Issuing a strong warning that stringent action would be taken against authorities of the local body, the Madras High Court on Tuesday appointed a court commissioner to hold an on-the-spot assessment of the condition of a dump yard near Buckingham Canal in Mamallapuram.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on a petition seeking a direction to the hotels and resorts in the tourist town to process solid waste generated in their premises, instead of dumping it into the yard.

On Women’s Day, the bench preferred a woman advocate, ND Nancy, to be appointed as the court commissioner, and directed her to visit the spot on March 9 before filing the report. “The report should be indicating the condition of the processing yard and also the distance of the canal from the processing yard,” the bench said in the order. It further directed the court commissioner to record the statements of the nearby villagers if the garbage is removed by the Mamallapuram town panchayat authorities.