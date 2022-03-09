Salaries of doctors, nurses and other National Rural Health Mission staff hiked in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The salaries of doctors, nurses, ANMs, ASHA workers and other paramedical and non-medical staff working under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) have been raised in Puducherry.

By doing so chief minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday fulfilled a budgetary assurance even as the opposition has been criticising the NDA government led by him for failing to keep the word.

The enhancement of the salaries has been provided to doctors and staff under 38 different posts serving on a contract basis in Puducherry Health society three categories with effect from April 1, 2022.

The salary of doctors including AYUSH doctors have been hiked to 50,000 per month from Rs 40,000 at present, while that of nurse has been enhanced to Rs 21,000 from Rs 11,000, the chief minister said.

The salary of Auxiliary Nurse cum Midwife (ANM), who play an important role in programme implementation along ASHA workers has been enhanced to Rs 18,000 from Rs 8000, while ASHA workers will now get Rs 6000 from Rs 3000. The salary of physiotherapist, Mammogram Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Psychiatric Social worker has been enhanced to Rs 20,000, while Senior TB lab Supervisor, pharmacist cum store Manager and optometrist would get Rs 19,000.

A big hike has been given to all types of attenders with an enhancement of Rs 12,000 from Rs 5000 earlier. The salary of drivers has been enhanced to Rs 13,000 from Rs 8000.

Rangasamy said the government is working on ways to regularize the services of staff working for several years on a contract basis under NRHM. He said that the government is also planning to provide Health insurance to all families, though at present only BPL families are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He said that out of 23 students studying in Ukraine, 15 students have reached Puducherry and another three have come to Delhi. The remaining students are being evacuated and will soon reach Puducherry.