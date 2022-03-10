NEET, hijab row dominate Day 2 of ThinkEdu Conclave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power-packed speeches keeping attendees on the edge of their seats marked Day Two of the 10th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by TNIE, on Wednesday. It began with the Kerala Governor’s address, and concluded with the gritty and graceful story of motivational speaker Malvika Iyer.

“There is no (hijab) controversy; this is a conspiracy,” said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, while inaugurating the second day of the conclave. The event, which went hybrid this year, was a huge success with over 200 participants joining online and 359 students and delegates attending in person.

Like the first day, which saw eloquent speakers debating passionately to the bell, the second day of the conclave witnessed many a heated discussion. While Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, during a panel discussion with former Planning Commission chairman Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, said all the State wants is fairness, predictability, and a good partnership with the Centre; Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran said the situation in war-torn Ukraine has worsened the economic crisis India was just recuperating from.

After DMK’s Dr K Ponmudy bashed the idea of an exam like NEET on Day One, Congress MP Manish Tewari, on Day Two, said ever since NEET was introduced, private medical college fees have gone up six times. Not just politicians, but stalwart business personalities such as Gautam Adani and Tata Steel’s TV Narendran joined the conclave virtually. Educators and thinkers such as AICTE chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, JNU V-C Dr Santishree D Pandit and PM’s Economic Advisory Council chairman Bibek Debroy also graced the event.