SASTRA re-accredited with A++ grade by NAAC, gets 3.76 points

The NAAC grades were released on Tuesday. A peer team had visited the campus last week.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has awarded 3.76 on a scale of 4 to SASTRA deemed University in the fourth cycle re-accreditation with A++ Grade. SASTRA will now retain its Category 1 University status for the next seven years.

The NAAC grades were released on Tuesday. A peer team had visited the campus last week. This puts SASTRA as the number one institution in Tamil Nadu and among the top 5 in the country based on NAAC score.

SASTRA scored 3.54 in the third cycle and was recognised as Category 1 University as per the UGC Graded Autonomy Regulations and has increased its score and retained the same status, S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, said in a release.

