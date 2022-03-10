Stalin seeks Centre’s intervention to secure release of fishermen arrested by Indonesia, Seychelles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday sought the personal intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in securing the immediate release of the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with their boats, who were apprehended by the Indonesian and Seychelles authorities.

The Chief Minister, in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, said five fishermen from Tamil Nadu, along with three fishermen from Kerala, were apprehended by the Indonesian Air and Sea Police for allegedly entering into Indonesian waters.

They were taken to Ditpolairud Pier, Aceh, Indonesia for legal proceedings. The fishermen had ventured into the sea on February 17 in an Andaman registered fishing vessel.

“It is also learnt through fishermen associations that 33 fishermen and three mechanised fishing boats had ventured out from Cochin Harbour on February 22 and on March 7, they were apprehended by the Seychelles Authority for allegedly entering into Seychelles waters,” the Chief Minister added.