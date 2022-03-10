Tirupathur man nabbed for revealing sex of foetus

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials from the Directorate of Medical Services caught a 53-year-old man from Tirupathur for revealing the sex of a foetus. Sugumar, the accused, has been arrested for a fifth time, said officials, who handed him over to Tirupathur police.

M Kamala Kannan, Junior Admin Officer, Directorate of Medical Services along with his team went to Kathirapatti village, 8 km from Tirupathur town on Wednesday in search of Sugumar. A BSc Physics graduate, he has been performing the scans for the past 10 years after getting training from a doctor, said officials.

Kamala Kannan said Sugumar used to practice at five places. On Wednesday, he took pregnant women to an agriculture field, and was performing scans in a room nearby. “While we were waiting, some 10 pregnant women, seven from Dharmapuri and three from Tiruvannamalai came in,” he said.

Sugumar and his accomplice Vediappan were arrested under various sections of IPC and Indian Medical Council Act. He was first arrested in 2013. He earns Rs 80,000 per day and charges `8,000 per scan. He rents houses in villages where there are no proper roads, said Kamala Kannan. “We travelled from Dharmapuri to the remote village, some 80 km on a bike to catch the accused, as he would have been alerted if a car or jeep enters the village,” Kamala Kannan said.