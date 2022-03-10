STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirupathur man nabbed for revealing sex of foetus

The officials from the Directorate of Medical Services caught a 53-year-old man from Tirupathur for revealing the sex of a foetus.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

girls, sex ration, students, feoticide, flag,

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials from the Directorate of Medical Services caught a 53-year-old man from Tirupathur for revealing the sex of a foetus. Sugumar, the accused, has been arrested for a fifth time, said officials, who handed him over to Tirupathur police.

M Kamala Kannan, Junior Admin Officer, Directorate of Medical Services along with his team went to Kathirapatti village, 8 km from Tirupathur town on Wednesday in search of Sugumar. A BSc Physics graduate, he has been performing the scans for the past 10 years after getting training from a doctor, said officials.

Kamala Kannan said Sugumar used to practice at five places. On Wednesday, he took pregnant women to an agriculture field, and was performing scans in a room nearby. “While we were waiting, some 10 pregnant women, seven from Dharmapuri and three from Tiruvannamalai came in,” he said.

Sugumar and his accomplice Vediappan were arrested under various sections of IPC and Indian Medical Council Act. He was first arrested in 2013. He earns Rs 80,000 per day and charges `8,000 per scan. He rents houses in villages where there are no proper roads, said Kamala Kannan. “We travelled from Dharmapuri to the remote village, some 80 km on a bike to catch the accused, as he would have been alerted if a car or jeep enters the village,” Kamala Kannan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirupathur 
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp