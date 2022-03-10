STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN minister P Sekar Babu’s daughter, husband seeks police protection in Bengaluru

Jayakalyani, an MBBS graduate, said that she and Sathish married on their own accord.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 24-year-old newly-wed daughter of Tamil Nadu’s Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister P Sekar Babu met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday and sought police protection for herself and her husband from her family members. The couple, Jayakalyani and Sathish (27), after meeting Additional Police Commissioner (East) A Subramanyeshwara Rao, appealed to Home Minister Jnanendra, seeking protection.

Jayakalyani, an MBBS graduate, said that she and Sathish married on their own accord. Expressing apprehension about their safety, she said that false cases are being foisted against her husband and there is a threat to their lives

The minister blessed the newly-wedded couple and spoke to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant over the issue. The minister assured protection to the couple and advised them to meet Pant. A police officer said the couple have been provided with relevant police contacts to reach out to in case they spot any suspicious movements. The couple has been assured of police response within minutes in case of an alert. Senior police officials will also remain in touch with the couple and keep checking on their well-being.

