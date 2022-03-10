TNSEC reply sought on ‘stalling’ of indirect election

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to file a reply by Thursday to a petition alleging that ward members from the DMK and its allies stalled the indirect election to the Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur.

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction to TNSEC after hearing the petitions filed by chairman aspirant Ma Ka Stalin and seven ward members supporting him.

In a council of 15 members, Stalin has support of eight members, including himself, while DMK and its allies have a combined strength of seven. He was contesting for the post of chairman while S Kamala was contesting for the vice-chairman post.

On the day of the indirect elections (March 4), the three DMK members stayed away from the council meeting while those of its allies created a ruckus in the council. They tore the nomination papers before stalling the election, the petitioner alleged.

He said that the Executive Officer (EO) of the town panchayat had lodged a police complaint against four ward members and an FIR was also registered by the Thiruvidaimarudur police. He said the EO failed to take any action despite a memorandum being submitted seeking to conduct the indirect election with police security.

Alleging a further delay in holding the election would lead to horse-trading, Stalin said the TNSEC and the EO gave a chance for councillors of DMK coalition to benefit through further deferring of election. He sought for orders to conduct the indirect election with adequate police security and videographing of the entire proceedings in order to ensure a free and fair exercise.

