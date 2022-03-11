A year after death, Tiruchy Corp worker’s kin get Rs 25-lakh Covid relief

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In the May 25 edition, 2021, TNIE had reported ‘Caught in procedural logjam, his sacrifice went unnoticed’, plight of the family members of Ramesh (50) in getting a death certificate to confirm that he died due to Covid-19.

For Ramesh, a worker of Tiruchy Corporation, most of the doctors were not ready to issue a death certificate after his family completed the cremation without submitting required documents. The procedural lapse had stopped release of compensation for the frontline worker’s family, which caught attention of the government after TNIE published the news.

Later, on February 21 this year, the government issued an order announcing a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Ramesh. The Directorate of Municipal Administration issued an order on March 8 to Tiruchy Corporation. Officials concerned and said that they have started the process to ensure the release of funds.

“Ramesh was struggling to cope up with the loss of his brother and parents. He got infected with Covid-19 on May 1 and was admitted a covid centre. Though he was discharged on May 7, he developed health issues again on May 9 and died on his way to the hospital,” said Varatharajan, brother-in-law of Ramesh.

Ramesh’s wife, Nirmala, expressed her gratitude to the State for support. “It will help me to support the education and future of our children,” said Nirmala.