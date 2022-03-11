Assess mental status of govt officer before taking disciplinary action: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government authorities to refer a junior assistant to the medical board to ascertain his mental status before taking disciplinary action against him.

This comes after the father of the said officer approached the court saying his son had 60 per cent permanent disability of chronic schizophrenia. He added that people with schizophrenia interpret reality abnormally.

The petitioner’s son was posted as a junior assistant in the government branch press at Thuvakudi in Tiruchy in February 2019. He was issued a charge memo in March 2020 after he allegedly behaved inappropriately at the workplace. Stating that initiating disciplinary action against a person suffering schizophrenia was a violation of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution, he filed the petition challenging the charge memo on behalf of his son.

Hearing the plea, Justice B Pugalendhi considered the decisions of the SC and also the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act which state that disciplinary proceedings cannot be initiated against persons with permanent disabilities.

The judge, therefore, ordered the branch manager to refer the case to the medical board to ascertain the mental status of the petitioner’s son. Based on the report, the secretary to the department of printing and stationery could make a decision, he added.