Collector asks court to relax ban on night travel in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After discussing the impact of the night travel ban on Bannari-Karapallam stretch of Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway running through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the District Collector has submitted a set of suggestions including providing unrestricted access to local residents, medical emergency vehicles and ferrying of perishable goods without any time restrictions.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran on Thursday submitted before the first bench of Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari a report on the suggestions on behalf of Collector H Krishnanunni.

The report further stated that an alternate route stretching from Anthiyur to Kargekandi via Bargur may be used after permanent restoration of the stretch which has suffered landslide recently. The Collector prayed for the court to order necessary modifications in the notification dated January 7, 2019.