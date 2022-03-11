STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports zero fatalities for first time after March 2020; logs 112 new cases

Continuing with a declining trend, Tamil Nadu reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours after nearly a gap of two years.

Published: 11th March 2022

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Continuing with a declining trend, Tamil Nadu reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours after nearly a gap of two years and logged 112 new infections pushing the caseload to 34,51,710, the Health department said on Friday.

Fatalities remain unchanged at 38,023 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

The state reported its first death due to Covid-19 in March 2020 and reached a peak of 10,186 in May 2021 during the second wave of the pathogen.

In March 2022, till today, Tamil Nadu logged 19 deaths, the bulletin said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 327 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,12,226 leaving 1,461 active infections.

Among districts, Chennai logged 42 cases followed by Coimbatore (13) and Chengalpet (12) while the remaining districts reported new infections in single digits.

The state capital's overall tally stood at 7,50,654.

A total of 42,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,49,21,412.

As many as 16 districts recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

