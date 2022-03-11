STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former TN minister D Jayakumar to walk out of prison after getting bail in third case

Saying that there is no prima facie case made out against him, Jayakumar said the action is motivated and aimed at tarnishing his reputation and image

Published: 11th March 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Minister for Fisheries and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar is likely to walk out of prison as he has been granted bail in the third case against him on Friday.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court granted him conditional bail in the case relating to a property dispute between his son-in-law and the latter's brother.

The judge ordered him to fulfill the conditions to stay in Tiruchy for two weeks and appear before the Cantonment police station imposed in the DMK cadre assault case and then appear before the CCB of Greater Chennai Police.

The prosecution pressed for not releasing him on bail while Jayakumar's counsels contended the case was foisted on him though he had not intervened in the dispute between his son-in-law Naveenkumar and the latter's brother Mageshkumar.

The vocal leader of AIADMK was held by the police on February 20 over the first case relating to assaulting and parading half-naked a DMK cadre for allegedly attempting to cast bogus vote in booth at Royapuram on the polling day.

Subsequently, an arrest was also effected in a road blockade case and the property dispute case.

He was already granted bail in the first two cases.

The bail application filed by the ex-minister in the third case stated the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police ‘falsely implicated’ him in the case due to ‘political vendetta’ by using the brother (Magesh) of his son-in-law Naveenkumar.

He noted that the dispute over the property, on which both had an equal share, occurred in 2016 and later in 2020 but the police have taken action against him only now and there is no explanation for the enormous delay in registration of the FIR and further proceedings.

Jayakumar had moved the High Court since the Principal Sessions Court in Chengalpet had rejected relief for him in the case.

Saying that there is no prima facie case made out against him, Jayakumar said the action is motivated and aimed at tarnishing his reputation and image and the contents of the FIR are civil in nature but have been given a criminal colour.

He said he is a law-abiding citizen and is willing to abide by the conditions imposed by the court, adding that if he is not released on bail, he would be put to irreparable loss and mental agony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Jayakumar AIADMK
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp