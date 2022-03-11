Madurai Central Prison soon to sell organic fertilisers

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Central Prison has taken yet another step towards self-sustenance and green living. It will soon start manufacturing and selling organic fertilisers at the prison bazaar. Sources said the open-air prison at Purasadaiudaipu in Sivaganga, which is a part of the Central Prison, is maintaining 300 cattle as well as growing vegetables and fruits on its 84-acre land. Last summer, the prison had even utilised the cow dung and vegetable scraps to nourish the soil for farming.

"Ahead of the summer seasons, they (the inmates) grew 400 watermelons, which were sold through the prison bazaar in Madurai at a rate of Rs 18/kg," sources said.

The prison department now has decided to make organic fertilizers-Ghana jeevamirtham, manpulu uram, panchakavyam, moolgai poochi virati, manpulu neer, meen amino amilam, amirthakarasal, in powder and liquid form. The fertilisers would be sold at reasonable rates for farmers. "Initially, the department had planned to target people with terrace gardens in their homes as nursery pots and saplings are quite popular in the city. The use of organic fertilisers for better yield could be a game-changer for buyers from all walks of life," said an official.