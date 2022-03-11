STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Central Prison soon to sell organic fertilisers

Last summer, the prison had even utilised the cow dung and vegetable scraps to nourish the soil for farming.

Published: 11th March 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Central Prison

Madurai Central Prison. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Central Prison has taken yet another step towards self-sustenance and green living. It will soon start manufacturing and selling organic fertilisers at the prison bazaar. Sources said the open-air prison at Purasadaiudaipu in Sivaganga, which is a part of the Central Prison, is maintaining 300 cattle as well as growing vegetables and fruits on its 84-acre land. Last summer, the prison had even utilised the cow dung and vegetable scraps to nourish the soil for farming.

"Ahead of the summer seasons, they (the inmates) grew 400 watermelons, which were sold through the prison bazaar in Madurai at a rate of Rs 18/kg," sources said.

The prison department now has decided to make organic fertilizers-Ghana jeevamirtham, manpulu uram, panchakavyam, moolgai poochi virati, manpulu neer, meen amino amilam, amirthakarasal, in powder and liquid form. The fertilisers would be sold at reasonable rates for farmers. "Initially, the department had planned to target people with terrace gardens in their homes as nursery pots and saplings are quite popular in the city. The use of organic fertilisers for better yield could be a game-changer for buyers from all walks of life," said an official.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Central Prison organic fertilisers prison bazaar
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp