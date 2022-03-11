Motorists urge Tiruchy corpn to blacktop all roads damaged by underground work

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: There is no end to the woes of road users in the city and residents have been regularly raising concern over the poor condition of several major roads. Many of them said that the Corporation Council, in its very first meeting, should consider this matter and take steps to repair the damaged roads.

Corporation workers recently carried out underground pipe-laying work on Keela Chathiram Road, which damaged the road a lot. "They carried out pipe-laying work, but, failed to do levelling works after the work was done. They can't afford to leave the road in such an unsafe manner for users," S Chithra, a motorist, said.

Most of the residents said the Corporation should avoid doing patchwork and instead blacktop the entire damaged road in a proper manner.

"Patchwork does not last long. Officials should first repair major roads like EVR Road, WB Road, and others and then blacktop them," P Kumaran, a resident of Woraiyur, said.

As underground drainage works are going on at various places across the city, more roads are likely to get damaged, residents said, adding that the Corporation should ensure that contractors carrying out these works do not leave the roads in manner affecting vehicle users.

"They have to ensure that these underground drainage works do not leave huge potholes on the roads. The workers should at least fill the potholes with sand to help motorists," T Muthukrishnan, a resident of KK Nagar, said.

Senior Corporation officials said they will take steps and sort things out.