New scheme lets young professionals assist TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government has announced the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, aimed at harnessing the talents of young professionals from diverse academic backgrounds in the implementation of various schemes. The programme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 5.66 crore between 2022 and 2024. For this financial year, Rs 41.75 lakh has been sanctioned.

Under this programme, Fellows will be placed under the Chief Minister’s Office/departments concerned and will monitor and identify issues and aid decision-making in respect of the assigned programmes, the G.O issued in this regard said.

The government has identified 12 thematic areas for research: augmentation of water resources, agricultural production, productivity and creation of marketing linkages, housing for all, education, health, social inclusion, infrastructure and industrial development, skill development and entrepreneurship development, institutional credit, heritage and culture, ecological balance and data governance.

The key objectives of this programme include creating a pool of knowledgeable and action-oriented resources to work on policy efficacy, building internationally-referred benchmarks for policy outcomes, developing and implementing a measuring system across various sectors, creating a workable quadrant of different service delivery processes in terms of their maturity and impact, creating a knowledge repository to identify impact creation and scale up best practices, etc.

The Special Programme Implementation Department will be the nodal department for implementing this programme. It has been proposed to engage 30 Fellows in the above areas. Of the 30, 24 Fellows are to be involved in thematic monitoring and evaluation of the sectoral programmes (two Fellows for each theme) and six fellows are to be involved in Special Programme Implementation Department Monitoring Cell, the G.O issued in this regard said.

A detailed Memorandum of Understanding will be entered into with Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchy, which is the academic partner for implementing this programme. The age of the applicant should be between 22 and 30 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the maximum age limit will be 35, and for candidates belonging to BC/MBC category, it will be 33 years.

Fellows to get Rs 50,000 per month

The selected Fellows will be given a monthly remuneration of Rs 50,000 and an additional allowance of Rs 10,000 from the govt to meet their incidental expenses