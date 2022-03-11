Retd govt staff's books tell unknown stories about Perambalur, Thamizh Thatha

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: "A lot of people are not aware of the history of Perambalur. There are several stories, which I want people to know, and that is what I am trying to tell people through my books," says retired government employee Jayapal Rathinam (72) .

A resident of Samiyappa Nagar in Perambalur, Rathinam has written two books -- one on 'Thamizh Thatha' U Ve Swaminatha Iyer's connections with Perambalur and another on the history of Perambalur and its significance in Tamil Nadu. Rathinam, who had completed MA (Tamil), worked as joint director of town panchayats and municipal administration in Perambalur for 35 years and retired in 2007.

"I was interested in reading since childhood. After retirement, I decided to write a book, and while searching for topics, I decided to write the story of Saminatha Iyer's life in Perambalur and the history of the town," he says.

Rathinam's first book on the history of Perambalur was published in September 2018. The second book on Iyer's connections with Perambalur was published in December 2021.

"When I first started writing, I went to several places like libraries to collect details, to meet people and then put pen to paper. My first book contains details about Pachaimalai Hills, Ranjankudi Fort, Valikandapuram Temple, fossil trees and fossil sites in Perambalur. There are 350 inscriptions about Perambalur in 60 villages, especially 125 in Valikandapuram. There is also a history of elephants in the forests of Perambalur. Iyer and his family were staying in Kunnam for five years. He was 11-years-old when he came here, and completed his basic education. His family was in debt when it came here, However, the people here took care of him and his family," Rathinam says.

Iyer completed his education with help from his teacher and Tamil scholar Meenakshisundaram Pillai in Mayiladuthurai. "Later, he came to Kunnam and wrote 'Neeli Irattai Mani Malai' at the age of 19. Following this, he repaid his debt and went back to Meenakshisundaram Pillai. Iyer did not come here after that.

Perambalur has a lot of stories like this. I hope the next generation learns about all these through my books," Rathinam says.