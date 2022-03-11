Returning Officer faces contempt proceedings over indirect polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the returning officer (RO) of Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur district, saying his failure to file a counter affidavit amounts to defiance of a court order. He was to file a counter affidavit on petitions regarding “unreasonable” deferring of the indirect polls.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission’s standing counsel submitted that the court order had been communicated to the officer concerned on Wednesday, but he did not pass on any instructions, the court said, adding that if this is so, it is nothing but defiance of the order. “In view of the above, we take suo motu cognizance against the officer for the commission of contempt,” the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said, and directed the registry to register a contempt case and list it along with the writ petition on Friday.

The bench also summoned the RO to appear in court on the same day. The matter pertains to a petition filed by chairman aspirant Ma Ka Stalin, from the PMK. He sought orders to conduct the indirect polls, which were deferred on March 4 after unruly scenes were allegedly created by MDMK and IUML members at the instigation of DMK cadre who stayed away from the council meeting.

He contended that he had the support of eight members, including himself, while the DMK camp had a strength of seven, in a council of 15 members. Meanwhile, the first bench directed the returning officers of Belur, Kadaiyampatti, Vanavasi and Nangavalli town panchayats to file a counter affidavit on Monday citing the reasons for the deferment of the indirect polls, after hearing petitions filed by aggrieved members. It also said it would call for CCTV footage if the response is unsatisfactory. The petitioners’ counsels alleged indirect polls are being delayed deliberately since these civic bodies are in the home district of former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.