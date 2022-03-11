STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala appears before court, granted bail in preferential treatment in prison case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had investigated the case before chargesheeting Sasikala, Ilavarasi, and others including jail officials as accused. 

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala. (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled leader of the AIADMK Sasikala Natarajan and her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi appeared before the Special Court to try cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act here on Friday, in connection with the case pertaining to the alleged preferential treatment during their jail term at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

The counsels representing the Sasikala and Ilavarasi duo moved the bail petition before the court and it was admitted. The court granted them bail directing them to deposit cash security of Rs 3 lakh each and a surety of Rs 5 lakh. Both have been directed to appear before the court again on April 16.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which had investigated the case had recently submitted the chargesheet to the court, naming Sasikala, Ilavarasi, and others including jail officials as accused. The ACB has charged the Sasikala and Ilavarasi were given special facilities in the jail and were treated like VVIPs.

It may be recalled that Sasikala along with her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran served more than four years jail term after the Supreme Court upheld their conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. In 2017, the then Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prison) D Roopa had claimed that Sasikala was given preferential treatment and she was allowed to wear civil dresses instead of the uniform prescribed for the prisoners. An inquiry was conducted by a retired IAS officer on the directions of the state government revealed that a separate kitchen functioned for her inside the jail.

