Year on, kin of Covid-19 victim get Rs 25 lakh compensation

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The family members of M Ramesh (50), an unskilled worker with the city Corporation who died days after contracting Covid-19 in May last year, are a relieved lot after the directorate of municipal administration on Tuesday issued a direction to the civic body to initiate release of Rs 25 lakh as compensation to them.

The directive follows the government taking notice of a TNIE article on May 25, 2021 that captured the plight of his family in getting the monetary relief, which was announced for kin of frontline workers who died of Covid-19, owing to a procedural lapse.

Ramesh, who was struggling to cope with the loss of his parents and brother to Covd-19, contracted the infection himself later on May 1 last year, Varatharajan, his brother-in-law, said. He was then admitted to Yatrinivas, which functioned as Covid-19 Care Centre, for treatment on May 3. “Though he was discharged on May 7, he developed some health issues on May 9. So we took him to a private hospital in Kattur and they referred him to MGMGH. But he died on the way to hospital,” Varatharajan added.

While Ramesh’s family performed his cremation, a procedural lapse from their side prevented doctors from declaring that he died of the virus. As they didn’t produce all the documents from Yatrinivas during the cremation, they couldn’t get a death certificate recording his death as by Covid-19. "We were unable to find those documents at that time. Though we got them later, doctors were not ready to issue the certificate confirming that he died of Covid,” Varatharajan said. This prevented the release of compensation for the frontline worker's family, which TNIE captured in its May 25, 2021 article, ‘Caught in procedural logjam, his sacrifice went unnoticed'. Following the article catching the attention of the State government, it issued an order on February 21 this year announcing the relief of `25 lakh for Ramesh’s family.

His wife Nirmala, while expressing gratitude to the State government for the support, said, "It will help me to support the education and future of our children.”