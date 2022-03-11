Youth drowns as birthday party by the well turns awry

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A birthday celebration in Sulur turned fatal when two revellers fell into a 150-feet well and one of them drowned.

According to police, S Siva Prasad (22) and his elder brother Manikandan (23) were working in a snack manufacturing company at Muthugoundanpudur. On Tuesday night, they stayed back in the company in order to celebrate the birthday of their colleague Ganeshkumar.

Along with a few others, the brothers organised a party for Ganesh around 12.10 am on Wednesday near a well close to the company. The brothers sat on the parapet and watched Ganeshkumar cut the cake but slipped into the 150-ft deep well.

The others alerted Sulur fire and rescue service station and police. The team managed to rescue Manikandan while Siva Prasad drowned. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy.