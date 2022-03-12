STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air India disinvestment helped save taxpayers’ money: Madras HC

The Madras High Court observed that the disinvestment of Air India has helped the company to ‘stay afloat’ and the tax payer’s money was saved from being injected into the sinking company.

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court observed that the disinvestment of Air India has helped the company to ‘stay afloat’ and the tax payer’s money was saved from being injected into the sinking company.

Justice V Parthiban made the observations while dismissing a petition filed by the Air Corporation Employees Union, seeking to restrain the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation from disinvesting 100 per cent shares in Air India Limited to Talace Private Limited, TATA Group, without taking appropriate measures to protect the terms and conditions of service and their rights.

The judge noted that it is a rather win-win situation for both the government as well as the company and in that view of the matter, the petitioner union cannot be allowed to play up the non-compliance of section 9A of the Industrial Disputes Act in order to upset or scuttle the changeover and the mutation.

Justice Parthiban recorded Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta’s clarification that the report of the joint-committee of employer and employees contains suggestions, which may not be an enforceable right for the petitioner to seek issuance of a writ of mandamus. While dismissing the petition, the judge clarified that in case of any infraction, deviation or violation of any existing laws, the employees can seek judicial recourse.

