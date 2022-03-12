STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bad roads force Isaltattu tribals in Tiruppur district to carry woman in cloth cradle for four km to Udumalaipet hospital

A tribal family in Isaltattu, situated in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve on Friday carried an elderly woman in a cloth cradle from the hilly settlement downhill to a government hospital in Udumalaipet.

Published: 12th March 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With no road, a tribal family in Isaltattu, situated in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), on Friday carried an elderly woman in a cloth cradle from the hilly settlement downhill to a government hospital in Udumalaipet.

N Manikandan a resident of the settlement, said, “M Mayammal (54) was suffering from various ailments for the past few days. So, the family decided to take her to the government hospital in Jallipatti. But there is no proper road connecting the tribal settlement to the foothills. The 5-km stretch is filled with rocks and potholes. Despite several requests to the forest department, a road was not laid in the area. On Friday, Mayammal’s family carried her in a cloth cradle through a four-kilometre shortcut that is lined by thorny bushes and shrubs.”

He added that Mayammal’s family managed to reach the foothills safely and took her to the government hospital in Jallipatti.

Explaining the plight of tribals, the vice president of Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association SR Madhusoodan said, “There are 70 families in Isaltattu, but the road is damaged. Even riding a bike on the road is difficult. The situation is worse in the rainy season, as the road turns slushy. When there is a medical emergency people are forced to carry patients in a cradle.”

He added that permission must be taken from the forest department to carry out any development work. When roads can be laid through tea or coffee plantation, why not in tribal areas, he wondered.

Forest department official said, “The tribal settlements come under ATR. This particular settlement is situated in the core area of the reserve forest, so it is very difficult to get approval for a new road. We will forward the issue to our higher authorities.”

