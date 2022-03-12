Centre using education to push regressive principles: Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday alleged that the Centre is using education to “push its regressive ideologies” and education must be moved back to State list from Concurrent list to stop this. During his virtual guest-of-honour address at the Association of Indian University (AIU) – South Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet at Bharathiar University on Friday, Stalin said, “People of Tamil Nadu want universities to function as per the education policy followed in the State. Vice-Chancellors must understand this and act accordingly.

Currently, universities are functioning with the aim to produce graduates and get good rank in national and international assessments. But I would like to remind everyone that we have a bigger responsibility to equip students to become job-ready,” the Chief Minister said.

“Skill-based education and training must be made compulsory in curriculum, which is why I have launched the scheme, Naan mudhalvan (I am first) on March 1. It is the V-Cs who play a pivotal role in determining the standard and functioning of a university. V-Cs should work to promote scientific temper among students,” Stalin said.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in higher education, he said former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi abolished entrance exams, which was a barrier for students aspiring to join professional courses, and helped those from humble backgrounds reach greater heights.

“As a descendant of Dravidian movement, my government’s aim is to eradicate slavery of women and empower them to be socially and economically independent. Education is the key to attaining it. Tamil Nadu stands first in the country in women’s empowerment by opening many women’s colleges, giving approval for co-education institutions, creating a separate university for women, fee concession for women students in UG, PG and PhD courses, training institutions for all-India services aspirants, and offering computer training for employability,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, inaugurating the meeting, Governor RN Ravi said discussions in higher education institutions should take place in the context of national good. “For more than six and half decade, people kept looking at India from a colonial perspective. Earlier, governments worked with eye on populism. In 2014, the whole paradigm changed. After Narendra Modi became PM, the vision of India changed. We look at India as one geography as one living entity. The schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan-Dhan Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat have improved the standard of living,” the Governor said.

“It is not important that how many research papers have been created by PhD candidates. The knowledge creation should be useful to society. Youth coming out of colleges should be confident to take on the world and not be the ones who beg for jobs,” Ravi said.

In his presidential address, Association of Indian Universities president G Thiruvasagam said NEP 2020 would ensure equity and excellence in higher education institutions. “The Indian government must allocate more funds to higher education institutions to ensure quality of education and, education for all. At the same time, universities should fine tune curriculum to suit current requirements,” he said. AIU general secretary Pankaj Mittal, Bharathiar University registrar (in-charge) K Murugavel and nearly 100 V-Cs took part.