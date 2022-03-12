Congress defeat may not shake its DMK alliance in TN

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the Congress’s comprehensive defeat in the five State assembly polls has cast a shadow on political alliances in Tamil Nadu, analysts say the impact would be minimal on existing political formations.

According to sources, some DMK leaders wanted the Congress to introspect on their defeat as it may not only help the grand old party capture lost ground but also help anti-BJP alliances across the country.

According to veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam, “It is clear that Chief Minister MK Stalin is keen on maintaining the current alliance. But there are also chances that the Congress party may get fewer seats than what it got in the last election as it had lost the Theni Lok Sabha seat last time.”

Shyam said there is still chance for an alliance under the Congress banner against the BJP if the grand old party comes forward to build an alliance to avoid splitting of anti-BJP votes. According to Raghavendra Aara, political editor of digital news platform Minnambalam, the DMK may stop projecting Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister candidate of the alliance. “Hitherto, the DMK’s position was to prop up the Congress with the support of regional parties. Going forward, there may be a role reversal and Congress may have to support regional parties to defeat the BJP,” he said.

Political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy told TNIE that the DMK may get political mileage following the Congress and Left’s drubbing at the hustings as only a few seats, approximately fewer than 10 out of 39 MP seats, may be given to alliance partners by the DMK. “Except for change in number of seats, nothing would change in TN political alliances,” he said.

DMK’s propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan, however, sees a silver lining. “Considering their pan-Indian presence, the Congress can still build an alliance across the country if they genuinely introspect on the poll outcome. As far as DMK is concerned, we always oppose fascism and anti-democratic forces,” he said.

CPI State council member and former MLA N Periyasamy said the poll outcome would not create any impact on the State’s secular alliance. Instead, it would force parties to work hard to consolidate voters behind the alliance.”