Deferred polls: Madras HC seeks CCTV footage from TNSEC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to submit the CCTV footage recorded on March 4 at Aduthurai town panchayat in Thanjavur, where the indirect polls were deferred after unruly scenes.

The order was issued by the First Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. The TNSEC counsel informed the court that the polls would be held on March 26. Returning officer, P Elavarasan, appeared before the court in person following the initiation of suo motu contempt proceedings for failing to submit a counter-affidavit as ordered by the court.

The counsel for chairman aspirant Ma Ka Stalin, who filed the petition, expressed fear that the police may arrest the petitioner as they had already filed FIR against him. The bench, however, asked him to file a writ challenging the police action. Stalin alleged that the DMK and its allies, though having a strength of seven in a council of 15, are resolved to thwart his election to the chairman post of the civic body.