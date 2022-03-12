STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK demands Puducherry govt to present full budget; convene state planning commission meeting

DMK on Saturday urged the government to present a full budget for 2022-2023  before the end of the financial year (2021-2022) instead of an interim budget (vote on accounts).

DMK flags with BJP flag

Flags of BJP and DMK used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

In a statement issued by the party, DMK state Convenor and Opposition leader in the Assembly R Siva said that if the interim budget is tabled, it would have an impact on the growth of Puducherry besides there will be a delay in project execution. Therefore, the government should take all necessary steps to present a full budget for the financial year 2022-2023 in a timely and expeditious manner. The NDA government is in power in the centre as well as in Puducherry.  Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy should talk to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, and finalize the allocation of funds for Puducherry.

There are still a few days before the financial year ends. But so far the government has not taken any transparent steps to file the full budget for the next financial year. It was also expected that the interim budget presentation system for the last 10 years would be scrapped and the full budget would be tabled, he said.

But the review meeting of the State planning committee (SPC), which was supposed to be convened before the budget, has not yet been convened. Whereas in most government departments it seems that even 40 per cent of the amounts allocated in the last budget have not been spent. Condemning this, various organizations have been staging assembly siege protests. Yet the government has remained silent on the issue.

The meeting of the State Planning Commission be immediately be convened to discuss the plans to be announced and review the reasons behind the non-utilization of the full amount and decide on the Budget for the year 2022-2023.

It would be wrong for the government to take a decision on the budget in consultation with the department officials alone without convening a meeting of the state planning committee. Only the government discussing and deciding on the budget will not take the state of  Puducherry to the path of development. Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy to immediately convene a meeting of the SPC to discuss the budget and make a decision in consultation with all the members and submit the full budget as soon as possible, said Siva.

