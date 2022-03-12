STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government apathy buried ‘fossil’ tree under road, allege Perambalur villagers

Though authorities promised the residents that steps would be taken to fence and protect the tree, no action was taken.

The fossil tree that was discovered in a dried-up stream in Perambalur (Left), Perambalur mud road allegedly laid over the stream where the tree was discovered (Right).

By P Thiruselvam
PERAMBALUR: The disappearance of a tree, considered to be a fossil and discovered in a dried-up stream near Kunnam in Perambalur district, has come as a shock to residents. Villagers cited negligence on part of the authorities for its the disappearance, despite their requests to protect the tree.

According to sources, people came across a seven-foot-long tree, which was considered a fossil, in October 2020. The curator of Tiruchy museum confirmed it as a piece of fossil and Geological Survey of India officials lifted samples and sent them for testing. Residents of Kunnam had urged the authorities to fence the tree and maintain it properly.

It may be noted that several fossil trees and marine life fossil were found in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, corroborating claims that the land was once under the sea. In 1940, MS Krishnan, a geologist, discovered and recorded a 12-crore-year-old tree fossil at Sathanur in Alathur taluk.

Recently, the Veppur Panchayat Union laid a mud road at a cost of Rs 2 lakh from the union general fund, covering the entire stream and burying the tree.

Residents who noticed it on Thursday, informed the authorities, and Kunnam tahsildar A Anitha began an investigation.

Kunnam resident M Manikandan said, "This happened only due to the negligence of the authorities. They should try to retrieve the tree carefully and fence it.

Otherwise, it should be taken away safely and kept at the government building in the village. Despite our town being popular for fossil discoveries, such carelessness on part of the authorities and lack of awareness among people is condemnable."

Another resident, A Anand, said, "Old trees found in some places recently are also not being maintained properly. The district administration must protect them from getting damaged. The State government had ordered setting up of a fossil park in Perambalur, Ariyalur districts at a cost of Rs 10 crore.  We would like to know the status of the project."

When contacted Anitha told TNIE, "I inspected the spot and reported it to the Geology department. After their inspection, the tree will be recovered."

