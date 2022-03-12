‘Move’ to transfer chief wildlife warden draws Madras HC ire

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Divisional Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday questioned government’s alleged move to transfer Chief Wildlife Warden Shekar Kumar Niraj, currently assisting the court in several important matters pertaining to wildlife protection.

Rumours about his transfer to Arasu Rubber Corporation Limited were doing the rounds for a few days. The same was brought to the notice of the bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar by amicus curiae T Mohan, when a batch of petitions came for hearing.

The Bench told the standing government pleader to inform additional advocate general J Ravindran to tell the government not to transfer him. “We are very serious about it. His (Niraj) services cannot be dispensed without the permission of this court,” said Justice Satish Kumar.

“What is the necessity of the transfer now? Is it because he is telling the truth to the court?,” Justice Bharathidasan asked and posted the case to Tuesday. After the DMK government came to power, Niraj was promoted from APCCF rank to PCCF and posted as Chief Wildlife Warden on July 6, 2021.

As per the norms, an officer will continue to serve in the post for a three-year cycle unless he is facing vigilance or disciplinary charges. Since assuming office, Niraj was instrumental in several critical and landmark operations like the rewilding of tusker Rivaldo and capture and rehabilitation of MDT-23 tiger.