Providing better roads top on priority list, says Tiruchy Mayor Anbalagan

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Addressing various issues across the city have been demands of the residents for a while now. With the urban local body elections coming to an end, people are now looking up to works that might be taken up by the Corporation. Mu Anbalagan, the city’s first DMK mayor, speaks to TNIE about his plans on ensuring optimal development in the city.

You have completed your first week as mayor. Were you able to identify any major issue in the Corporation’s administration and take steps to correct it?

I conducted a meeting with Corporation officials and analysed various issues. For instance, the underground drainage works have damaged roads in many places.

Chief Minister MK Stalin already sanctioned Rs 40 crore for repair of roads in the city. I asked the officials why the roads have been left in a damaged state even after laying the pipelines. I found out that there is lack of coordination between officials and contractors carrying out the drainage works. I have initiated steps to ensure better coordination. I also took the matter of old drinking water pipelines in areas like Woraiyur and other places. During another meeting, I found pending revenue dues of Rs 100 crore and have directed the officials of each zone to collect it at the earliest. These are all the works I focused on in my first week at office.

Which are the issues that are getting your priority?

Badly damaged roads are affecting our residents big time. So, ensuring better roads tops the list. The Corporation has floated tenders to repair the roads. I am also giving priority to drainage and water supply issues in the city.

But do you have any major project in mind for the city?

Our government has already announced the construction of an integrated bus terminal in Panjapur. It has also announced the construction of a flyover from Anna statue to Gandhi statue. We are planning projects to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

What about the issue of stray cattle menace?

It is also a major issue as it puts the lives of motorists at risk. Though the Corporation seized animals in the past, the drive failed to work as it was not done regularly. We will ensure that seizure happens regularly to prevent owners of cattle head from being careless.

Do you have any plan to make Tiruchy a green city and bring in more e-vehicles?

We are already having 100 e-vehicles for garbage collection. Considering the rising fuel prices and eco-friendliness, we will certainly promote the use of more e-vehicles.

Will the Corporation place dumpsters back on the streets?

We have already decided to place garbage bins at major places. Apart from this, we will also improve cleanliness of the roads. We hope clean roads with better pedestrian paths and garbage bins will prevent littering.

When would be the Corporation council’s first meeting be held?

We are planning to conduct it in the last week of this month. We have not finalised the date as yet.