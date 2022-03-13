STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri district farmers stock up on hay anticipating shortage in summer

Animal husbandry is one of the key economic sources of rural inhabitants of the Dharmapuri district. It has over 3.45 lakh cattle and produces 2.5 lakh liters of milk per day.

Published: 13th March 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With summer around the corner, farmers are stocking up on hay brought from other districts to Dharmapuri. They said, over the past few years, hay has been in shortage because of fall armyworm attacks and the pandemic.

Animal husbandry is one of the key economic sources of rural inhabitants of the Dharmapuri district. It has over 3.45 lakh cattle and produces 2.5 lakh liters of milk per day. To ensure this steady revenue stream, it is common for farmers to feed fodder to animals. However, over the past few years, farmers have been facing a severe shortage of fodder. This time, they are preparing in advance and stocking up large quantities of fodder for cattle and goats.

Speaking to TNIE, M Selvaraj, a farmer from Nallamapalli said, "I live close to the forest area and the vegetation has already started drying up. This indicates the beginning of summer. During this period it is impossible to graze cows in the border areas. Hence, fodder and cow feed is the only viable alternatives. So we are purchasing them in advance when prices are affordable."

R Saravanan, a farmer from Samisettipatti, said, "Last year, we had good rains. But it does not mean the availability of fodder will be better this year. Paddy is not cultivated here. Though maze is cultivated, it can only provide a limited supply of fodder. So the price of fodder will naturally increase in the upcoming months. Currently were are buying a roll of fodder, which is approximately 40 to 50 kg, for Rs 250. Last year we bought it for Rs 500 to 600. So many farmers are stocking up."

Kumaravel from Nallampalli said, "These fodders are brought from Pollachi, Gobi, Erode and even from delta areas. Local farmers will not sell their own fodder, as they will hold it for their own cattle. So naturally, the prices would rise in the upcoming months."

However, officials in the Animal Husbandry department said, "There is no cause for concern. There will be no shortage of hay or fodder or cow feed. Animal husbandry has already taken steps to ensure its availability. We have a regular supply chain of fodder and there will be no problem."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandemic Covid Coronavirus Dharmapuri Paddy Farmers Hay Fodder Supply
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp