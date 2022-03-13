Dharmapuri district farmers stock up on hay anticipating shortage in summer

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With summer around the corner, farmers are stocking up on hay brought from other districts to Dharmapuri. They said, over the past few years, hay has been in shortage because of fall armyworm attacks and the pandemic.

Animal husbandry is one of the key economic sources of rural inhabitants of the Dharmapuri district. It has over 3.45 lakh cattle and produces 2.5 lakh liters of milk per day. To ensure this steady revenue stream, it is common for farmers to feed fodder to animals. However, over the past few years, farmers have been facing a severe shortage of fodder. This time, they are preparing in advance and stocking up large quantities of fodder for cattle and goats.

Speaking to TNIE, M Selvaraj, a farmer from Nallamapalli said, "I live close to the forest area and the vegetation has already started drying up. This indicates the beginning of summer. During this period it is impossible to graze cows in the border areas. Hence, fodder and cow feed is the only viable alternatives. So we are purchasing them in advance when prices are affordable."

R Saravanan, a farmer from Samisettipatti, said, "Last year, we had good rains. But it does not mean the availability of fodder will be better this year. Paddy is not cultivated here. Though maze is cultivated, it can only provide a limited supply of fodder. So the price of fodder will naturally increase in the upcoming months. Currently were are buying a roll of fodder, which is approximately 40 to 50 kg, for Rs 250. Last year we bought it for Rs 500 to 600. So many farmers are stocking up."

Kumaravel from Nallampalli said, "These fodders are brought from Pollachi, Gobi, Erode and even from delta areas. Local farmers will not sell their own fodder, as they will hold it for their own cattle. So naturally, the prices would rise in the upcoming months."

However, officials in the Animal Husbandry department said, "There is no cause for concern. There will be no shortage of hay or fodder or cow feed. Animal husbandry has already taken steps to ensure its availability. We have a regular supply chain of fodder and there will be no problem."