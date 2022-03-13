STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK protects Tamils at all places, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Stalin pointed out that a panel led by party MP Tiruchi Siva was set up to coordinate with Centre the evacuation of students.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday underscored that all Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine have been brought home successfully and said his party protects Tamils wherever they live.

Be it local Tamils or those in Ukraine, the DMK is the party that safeguards all of them, Stalin said presiding over a wedding here.

Recalling the state government's efforts to bring home students from the war scarred country, the Chief Minister said all Tamil Nadu students who were stranded in Ukraine have returned home and he himself welcomed the last batch of 9 students on March 12.

Stalin pointed out that a panel led by party MP Tiruchi Siva was set up to coordinate with Centre the evacuation of students.

The DMK chief said the successful evacuation of Tamil Nadu students illustrates that wherever Tamil people live, the DMK guards them.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday said that out of the 1,921 students from the state, 1,890 returned from Ukraine.

The remaining 31 were in 'safe zones' in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. They were not interested in returning home, the government had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK M K Stalin
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp