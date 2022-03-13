Grama sabha-like panels soon at corporations and municipalities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said meetings of area sabhas and ward committees will be held for municipal corporations and municipalities to resolve the issues faced by people. These sabhas and committees for urban local bodies will be functioning like grama sabhas for village panchayats.

Stalin was speaking at the conclusion of the three-day conference of Collectors and police officers held in Chennai. Just after the results for urban local bodies were out, Makkal Needi Mayyam founder and actor Kamal Hassan submitted a representation to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, demanding the formation of area sabhas and ward committees for better functioning of the urban local bodies.

The Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2010 enabled the formation of such sabhas and committees. However, even after 11 years of the Act being passed, they did not become a reality. Kamal Hassann said the amendment paved way for these sabhas and committees only for municipal corporations and municipalities. The government should amend the law to cover town panchayats too.

In his concluding remarks, Stalin responded to points raised by several officers. On the concern expressed by Nagapattinam District SP about increasing number of POCSO cases in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “Not just Nagapattinam district, such information is also being received from across the State. The increase in cases is because people are now coming out to lodge complaints. It is the duty of the police to render justice, and I expect there should no delay in resolving such cases.”

Stalin also said it would be inappropriate to label history-sheeters as ‘North Chennai rowdies’ or ‘Central Chennai rowdies’. They should not be identified on the basis of place, caste or religion. “HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said the sale of ganja (marijuana) is going on in hutments. Such identifications should not be done.”

On Thanjavur SP’s remark that a State-wide Sexual Offenders Registry should be created to prevent offenders from joining any service, the Chief Minister said, “It is correct. No one should escape from punishment.”

As regards suggestions made by Namakkal District Superintendent of Police for controlling the movement of narcotic substances, the Chief Minister said, “Surveillance around school and colleges should be intensified. Anti-narcotic activities can be initiated in association with NSS and NCC cadets.”

PROVISION IN LAW

CM’S REMARKS AT CONFERENCE