Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme ‘draws’ school students to its classes in Vellore

By Express News Service

Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme is giving the school students an interactive learning experience, making it interesting for the kids, ITK volunteer G Alamelu told TNIE.



The Tamil Nadu government launched this programme as it recognises the pandemic-induced gap in learning among school children. As singing, dancing, and other interesting things are added to the scheme, students are more receptive to the ITK classes.



"Students have forgotten basics as the pandemic lockdown left them with no regular classes. However, with the introduction of the scheme, more students are coming forward to do various activities. Focusing on mental health, we have included fundamental literacy, numeracy, basic grammar and self-introduction," said another volunteer N Gousia from Mottur, Vellore.



ITK classes are different from regular classes as it channelises kids with their area of interest, opined Teahers' association (STFI) member SN Janardhanan. Officials in the education department echoed the point adding that the convenience of not having books and uniforms keeps them happy.

Illam Thedi Kalvi touches 100 per cent in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts, and is going higher than the targets in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts. In Vellore, 4,114 ITK centres have been established against the target of 3,929, which translates into 104 per cent achievement.



"Collector Kumaravel Pandiyan's efforts have brought in a change. While the district was lagging in January with 47.25 per cent, now Vellore stands third in terms of ITK enrollment," stated a senior official from the School Education Department. On average, 61,000 government school students are participating in the ITK scheme. In Ranipet district, ITK implementation stands at 100% with 3,611 centres.