Loan case: Madras HC orders actor Vishal to deposit Rs 15 crore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed actor and producer Vishal to open a fixed deposit (FD) of Rs 15 crore in the name of the Registrar General of the court within three weeks. The deposit would be subject to outcome of a suit filed by Lyca Productions Private Limited.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recently passed the interim orders on a petition filed by the production house, seeking orders for the recovery of a loan amount of Rs 21.69 crore, along with interest, from Vishal. He said the FD shall be for an initial period of one year and it should be renewed until disposal of the suit. The original receipt of the deposit should be submitted to the Registrar General and a copy to the plaintiff.

The court also allowed Lyca Productions to produce additional documents subject to objections by Vishal.

The judge noted that the agreement discloses, prima facie, that the respondent is liable to pay a sum of Rs 21.29 crore to Lyca Productions. Vishal, however, had contended that he took an initial amount of Rs 12 crore and later Rs 3 crore, so the claim of Rs 21.29 crore is not tenable.

The petition stated that Vishal had availed of the loan from Anbuchezhian of Gopuram Films. Later, the loan was taken over and discharged by Lyca Productions with an agreement providing for first lien on all rights, titles, and interest in all future film projects of Vishal until the loan is fully repaid.

Lyca Productions sought the court to pass orders that all sums received or receivable by the actor and producer in relation to the movie Veerame Vagai Soodum should be deposited to the credit of the suit.

Jayakumar out of prison 20 days after arrest

Chennai: Former minister D Jayakumar, who was released from the Puzhal prison on Saturday, charged that the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been foisting cases on AIADMK functionaries. Jayakumar said that despite the court having issued bail orders, he was made to stay in the prison by the jail authorities. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Jayakumar at the latter’s residence.