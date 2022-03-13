STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Man gored to death at Sakkudi jallikattu

Published: 13th March 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 42-year-old man was gored to death by a bull during Sakkudi jallikattu here on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place at 11 am near the bull collection point. The deceased was identified as Raja (42), a resident of Kulathupatti who had brought his bull for the event.

When he was near the collection point, a bull that was returning from the arena gored him in the chest, sources said. Though he was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), doctors declared him dead on arrival. Sakkudi police have launched a an investigation.

As many as 1,100 bulls and 800 tamers participated in the event on the day. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) officials thoroughly inspected the bulls and tamers before flagging off the event at 7 am. All the bull owners were handed over vessels, dressing tables, and bicycles. 

The best tamers and bull owners were handed over prize money starting from Rs 1 lakh. Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai made elaborate arrangements for the event, with 500 people deployed in and around the arena. A medical team comprising doctors and nurses was also present. A few tamers, who got minor injuries during the event, were provided first aid and immediately referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

TAGS
jallikattu death Sakkudi jallikattu
