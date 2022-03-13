STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Namakkal: Teenager falls to death from school building

A 14-year-old Class 9 student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, in Thiruchengode, allegedly died by suicide on the campus on Saturday. 

Published: 13th March 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A 14-year-old Class 9 student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, in Thiruchengode, allegedly died by suicide on the campus on Saturday. 

According to police sources, S Archana (14), a resident of Seethrampalayam, exited the classroom saying she was unwell. Minutes later, she fell from the second floor of the school building. A case has been registered and a probe is on. The education department has also launched a probe into the case. CEO Umamaheswari was unavailable for comment.

(Those having suicidal thoughts can seek help by calling helpline number 104)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namakkal suicide
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp