Namakkal: Teenager falls to death from school building

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A 14-year-old Class 9 student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, in Thiruchengode, allegedly died by suicide on the campus on Saturday.

According to police sources, S Archana (14), a resident of Seethrampalayam, exited the classroom saying she was unwell. Minutes later, she fell from the second floor of the school building. A case has been registered and a probe is on. The education department has also launched a probe into the case. CEO Umamaheswari was unavailable for comment.

(Those having suicidal thoughts can seek help by calling helpline number 104)