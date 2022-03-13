STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports only 1 new COVID-19 case, zero fatalities

Four patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,63,780.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The union territory of Puducherry logged only one new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours and zero fatalities, a senior Health Department official said on Sunday.

The solitary infection reported from the Puducherry region was detected at the end of the examination of 401 samples and took the overall tally to 1,65,759, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,962, he said.

Four patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,63,780.

The number of active cases fell to 17 and all the patients were in home quarantine, the Health department Director said.

The Department of Health has so far tested 22,23,305 samples and has found 18,68,046 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.25 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 16,05,637 doses which comprised 9,33,261 first doses, 6,59,445 second and 12,931 booster doses, the Director said.

