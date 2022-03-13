STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN plans census of critically endangered vultures

The numbers of other species like Long-billed vultures, Red-headed vultures and Egyptian vultures have dwindled to double and single digits.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department is planning to conduct a population estimation of endangered vultures alongside the scheduled third and final phase of Tamil Nadu synchronised bird census on March 26-27. Rough estimates show only 200 vultures remain in the wild in Tamil Nadu, predominantly in Moyar valley in Sigur plateau of the Nilgiris forest division. About 180 Oriental white-backed vultures, which is a critically endangered species as per International Union of Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list, are found in Moyar. 

The numbers of other species like Long-billed vultures, Red-headed vultures and Egyptian vultures have dwindled to double and single digits.  Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj told TNIE: “I am writing to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Karnataka and Kerala as well for a synchronised vulture census. In Tamil Nadu, Moyar, Sigur and Satyamangalam are the pockets where vulture population is still found. It is critical to protect them.”

S Bharathidasan, one of the founders of Arulagam and worked on vulture conservation for decades, said the contamination of vulture food supplies with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like diclofenac, which is now banned, was one of the primary reasons for decline in vulture population, not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country. 

“Banning diclofenac alone is not enough. There are other veterinary drugs still in use that have similar adverse effects on vultures. Killing of the birds by cattle herders through poisoning, carcass unavailability, and habitat degradation are other reasons for the dwindling vulture population,” he said.

The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has approved a revised “Action Plan for Vulture Conservation 2020-25”, which proposes setting-up of Vulture Conservation Breeding Centres in important states, including Tamil Nadu. The captive breeding centre planned in Sigur reserve forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is yet to take-off due to lack of funds, sources said.        

Important objectives in the revised action plan include prevention of poisoning of principal food of vultures i.e., cattle carcasses, with veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) and safety-testing of new veterinary NSAIDs on vultures prior to commercial release. The plan also emphasizes the need for at least one Vulture Safe Zone in each state.

For the full story, visit www.newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vultures
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp