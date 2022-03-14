Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Waterbodies remain neglected and unnoticed over last decade

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Augmentation and rejuvenation of water resources have been long-pending, unnoticed issues over the last decade. During all Budget sessions, funding to restore tanks is discussed, but nothing happens on the ground, say water conservation experts, adding that an increased budgetary allocation is needed for these issues in 2022-23.

"In the last 10 years, there hasn’t even been one major announcement regarding water resources. Regulation of water supply from reservoirs is very important. In Delta regions, reservoir supply is unregulated. The job of the officials is done the moment they open reservoirs. Nothing is done to ensure water reaches the tail end," said professor S Janakarajan, an expert in water management and disaster-risk reduction.

He added that the state of groundwater in Tamil Nadu is going from bad to worse. "In some places, farmers have dug 1,500 feet deep to find groundwater. To improve the situation, the government must convert all abandoned borewells into rainwater harvesting structures," he said.

Geographic Information System consultant Dayanand Krishnan said that the capacity of lakes should be increased to hold at least 60 per cent of rainfall from catchment areas. The capacity of urban lakes can be improved by deepening, desilting, and plugging sewage outfall.

Krishnan added that the government should compile data on rainfall quantification for every lake, rainfall catchment area, average rainfall every year, and total rainwater storage available to show how much water is let into the sea every monsoon.

Most importantly, activists call for protection of the Cauvery delta. Hydrocarbon exploration must be stopped before it does more damage to the little water that is left in the State. Moreover, flood mitigation has become increasingly problematic since the 2015 deluge.

"Heavy rains and flooding over the last couple of years made us rethink the planning of stormwater drains. Though the 14-member committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh has been appointed to look into the issue, funds are required to make infrastructural changes. The design of stormwater drains must be changed so the gradation is not equal," said V Rama Rao, chairman, Sabari Green Foundation.

Also, only one major project was announced in 2009 - the Thamirabarani-Karumeniyar river linking project - which has still not seen much headway. The project is to excavate a new flood carrier canal from the Kannadian channel (one of the channels of the Thamirabarani river) in Tirunelveli district.

"This was the last mega project that was announced to augment water resources. However, only 30 per cent of the work is complete. Being the brainchild of Karunanidhi, the current government could focus on finishing the project," said V Subramanian from the Penisular River Rejuvenation Forum.