STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government indirectly implementing NEP, claims Anna university former Vice-Chancellor

Appreciating CM's educational initiatives, Balagurusamy said that such ideas were already incorporated in NEP-2020, and it would go a long way in enhancing the educational achievements of the youth.

Published: 14th March 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy said that though Tamil Nadu opposed the National Education Policy (NEP), it indirectly implemented various recommendations of NEP in the name of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' and 'Naan Mudhalvan' schemes launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Appreciating Stalin's educational initiatives, Balagurusamy said that such ideas were already incorporated in NEP-2020, and it would go a long way in enhancing the educational achievements of the country's youth.

"His (CM's) recent statement that 'skill-based education and training must be compulsory in curriculum' shows his keen interest in making education 'employment-oriented' rather than merely degree-oriented. The objective of NEP is to empower Indian youth with innovation, employability, and entrepreneurial skills with appropriate values and professional ethics," Balagurusamy said, adding that though the Tamil Nadu government opposes the NEP, it indirectly implemented various recommendations by different names and it was an excellent move.

Talking about NEP, he said it was a complete, comprehensive, radical, and insightful document that provides an excellent roadmap on how to make Indian youth face 21st-century challenges. "It is mandatory that the universities follow the national guidelines formulated by the standard-setting and regulatory agencies like UGC, AICTE, and NMC. The NEP has been approved by the parliament, these bodies have already issued guidelines in a phased manner. Unless the State follows the guidelines, Tamil students may not receive benefits of the national educational programme," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University E Balagurusamy National Education Policy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp