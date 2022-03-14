Tamil Nadu government indirectly implementing NEP, claims Anna university former Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balagurusamy said that though Tamil Nadu opposed the National Education Policy (NEP), it indirectly implemented various recommendations of NEP in the name of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' and 'Naan Mudhalvan' schemes launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Appreciating Stalin's educational initiatives, Balagurusamy said that such ideas were already incorporated in NEP-2020, and it would go a long way in enhancing the educational achievements of the country's youth.

"His (CM's) recent statement that 'skill-based education and training must be compulsory in curriculum' shows his keen interest in making education 'employment-oriented' rather than merely degree-oriented. The objective of NEP is to empower Indian youth with innovation, employability, and entrepreneurial skills with appropriate values and professional ethics," Balagurusamy said, adding that though the Tamil Nadu government opposes the NEP, it indirectly implemented various recommendations by different names and it was an excellent move.

Talking about NEP, he said it was a complete, comprehensive, radical, and insightful document that provides an excellent roadmap on how to make Indian youth face 21st-century challenges. "It is mandatory that the universities follow the national guidelines formulated by the standard-setting and regulatory agencies like UGC, AICTE, and NMC. The NEP has been approved by the parliament, these bodies have already issued guidelines in a phased manner. Unless the State follows the guidelines, Tamil students may not receive benefits of the national educational programme," he added.