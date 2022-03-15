AIADMK leader Jayakumar appears before Tiruchy police

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: Former minister D Jayakumar, who is out on bail, appeared before the Cantonment law & order police and signed his conditional bail on Monday. As per the bail order, he will remain in Tiruchy for two weeks.

Sources said Jayakumar was booked in three different cases, including assault of DMK cadre on the urban local body election day. On March 12, he was released on conditional bail. The court order stated that Jayakumar should stay in Tiruchy and appear before the Cantonment police every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for two weeks. On Monday, former ministers Valarmathi and Vellamandi Natarajan, along with party cadre, also gathered at the police station.

Talking to reporters later, Jayakumar said, “The DMK has been foisting cases against former ministers instead of concentrating on people’s welfare. This will not affect us or our party in any way. Victory and defeat in elections are like two sides of a coin. DMK has won in the recent election. Just like our previous comeback, the AIADMK will emerge victorious in the next election.”

Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Monday said Jayakumar was arrested for his involvement in unlawful activities. Bharathi said the DMK ignored the defamatory remarks made by Jayakumar against the DMK and its president. As such, his remark that he was arrested for criticising CM Stalin is highly condemnable, he said.