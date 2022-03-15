STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Jayakumar appears before Tiruchy police

Former minister D Jayakumar, who is out on bail, appeared before the Cantonment law & order police and signed his conditional bail on Monday.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI:  Former minister D Jayakumar, who is out on bail, appeared before the Cantonment law & order police and signed his conditional bail on Monday. As per the bail order, he will remain in Tiruchy for two weeks.

Sources said Jayakumar was booked in three different cases, including assault of DMK cadre on the urban local body election day. On March 12, he was released on conditional bail. The court order stated that Jayakumar should stay in Tiruchy and appear before the Cantonment police every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for two weeks. On Monday, former ministers Valarmathi and Vellamandi Natarajan, along with party cadre, also gathered at the police station.

Talking to reporters later, Jayakumar said, “The DMK has been foisting cases against former ministers instead of concentrating on people’s welfare. This will not affect us or our party in any way. Victory and defeat in elections are like two sides of a coin. DMK has won in the recent election. Just like our previous comeback, the AIADMK will emerge victorious in the next election.” 

Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Monday said Jayakumar was arrested for his involvement in unlawful activities. Bharathi said the DMK ignored the defamatory remarks made by Jayakumar against the DMK and its president. As such, his remark that he was arrested for criticising CM Stalin is highly condemnable, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Jayakumar AIADMK Tiruchy
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp