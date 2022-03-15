STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call to allot zonal chairperson posts for SCs and women

Though the position of zonal chairman is created for administrative reasons, it is one of the powerful posts in the administration.

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

Various outfits have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide reservations for Scheduled Caste candidates in zonal chairman posts in city municipal corporations, elections for which will be held soon.

Though the position of zonal chairman is created for administrative reasons, it is one of the powerful posts in the administration. The zonal chairman will get more time to speak in the monthly council meeting and will be allotted a room in the zonal office to meet councillors. In fact, it is the zonal chairman take issues of people to the mayor and commissioner. Councillors are lobbying with the party district secretaries to be recommended for the post.

There are demands that some seats be reserved for Scheduled Caste councillors. President of Ambedkar People's Movement A Annadurai said, "The government is providing reservation for SCs at the ward level. But there is no reservation in zonal chairman posts. Not a single SC councillor has became zonal chairman
In Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) so far. The Chief Minister, who talks about social justice, must allot a few zonal chairman posts in 21 corporations to SCs."

Further, there are demands that 50 per cent of zonal chairman posts be allotted to women. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) spokesperson R Anitha Sasikumar said, "Mayor post in eleven out of the 21 corporations were set aside for women. To make women more powerful in administration, they should be given representation at the zonal level also. The DMK says it provided 50 per cent reservation for women in local body elections. The Chief Minister must provide 50 per cent reservation for women in zonal chairman posts also. Only this will ensure equality in administration."

