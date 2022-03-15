STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Councillor plays cop, regulates traffic

Mubasheera received appreciation from many for her act, the councillor said she will petition to Coimbatore district police department demanding to assign a traffic police official at the busy spot.

VB Mubasheera controlling traffic at Town Hall.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Noticing the absence of traffic police personnel at the Town Hall Road, a councillor got down to regulating traffic on the busy road on Monday morning.

Town Hall, one of the busiest parts of Coimbatore city, was paralysed by heavy vehicle movement. VB Mubasheera of DMK, who won in ward 82, noticed there was no traffic cop and school vehicles were lined up on the road, began clearing traffic around 8.30 am and helped students reach school on time.

Mubasheera received appreciation from many for her act. The councillor said she will petition to Coimbatore district police department demanding to assign a traffic police official at the busy spot.

