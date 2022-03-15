Jewellery merchant abducted, robbed of Rs 2.5 crore; three arrested

By Express News Service

MADURAI: District police nabbed three persons on Sunday night for allegedly robbing a jewellery merchant of Rs 2.5 crore after abducting him at Thirumangalam within just nine hours of the crime. Jewellery merchant S Dharmaraj (61) of Arasaradi was on his way to Nagercoil with his assistant Govindarajan (50) and car driver R Praveen Kumar (26) of Vilacheri on Sunday afternoon, when the incident happened.



According to sources, Dharmaraj had taken Rs 2.5 crore cash with him on the journey to buy gold. When Govindarajan and Praveen got out of the car to attend nature's call near Nesaneri Vilakku, M Arunkumar (26) and Y Alex Pandian (26) of Mottamalai jumped into the car and drove off with Dharmaraj and the cash.



"Govindarajan and Praveen had left their phones in the car and hence couldn't alert police at once. After a while, a police vehicle passed by the area and the duo immediately informed them of the abduction. The personnel alerted the department, and DIG R Ponni and Superintendent of Police V Baskaran formed three teams to track Dharmaraj," the sources added.



Meanwhile, Arunkumar and Pandian dropped off Dharmaraj at Sedapatti village and escaped with the vehicle and cash. Though the police rushed to the spot, Dharmaraj was not in position to explain the ordeal as he was in a state of shock, said a police officer.



Govindarajan had been working with Dharmaraj for the last 15 years, and Praveen for the last two years. Upon suspicion, police interrogated Praveen, who eventually admitted to informing his friends Arunkumar and Pandian of Dharmaraj's location.



"After forcing Dharmaraj out of the car, the two suspects bought bags to transfer the cash, and abandoned the car at Uthapuram. They hired a taxi to Periyakulam, from where they boarded a bus to Dindigul and took a room at a lodge. In no time, we tracked their location and nabbed them," the police added. The cash was also recovered from them.



Thirumangalam Taluk police filed a case under sections 363 and 392 of the Indian Penal Code and placed Praveen, Arunkumar and Pandian under arrest. DIG Ponni has appealed to all traders to carry out transactions online, and avoid travelling with huge sums of cash.