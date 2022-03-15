STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karai Samathuvapuram residents seek basic amenities, petition Collector

Demanding basic facilities, including roads and drinking water, residents of Karai Samathuvapuram submitted a petition at the Collector's office on Monday.

Published: 15th March 2022

Villagers filing petition at Perambalur Collectorate on Monday | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Demanding basic facilities, including roads and drinking water, residents of Karai Samathuvapuram submitted a petition at the Collector's office on Monday. Over 150 families have been living at Karai Samathuvapuram in Alathur taluk since 2009. The drinking water is supplied every two days by Karai panchayat through an overhead tank. The residents said this water did not meet all their needs, including bathing, washing, and cooking. There is no street light and no bus facility as well, they added.

This apart, a ration shop has been functioning in a rented building in the area. The residents claimed that they have been paying a rent of Rs1,000 every month for the ration shop. A resident, T Karpagam, told TNIE, "We suffer water shortage daily. We require at least 12 vessels a day. But the panchayat provides less than the required amount. Apart from this, we have no other water sources. Authorities must take action to alleviate the water shortage."

The village has more than 30 children under the age of 5 years. We can not go to work leaving them alone at home. Thus, an Anganwadi centre should be set up in this area, she added.
Another resident, S Mahalakshmi, said, "We have been forced to pay rent for the last 10 years for the ration shop. We are already suffering without work; we cannot pay the rent. The authorities concerned should take action to build another ration shop."

She added, "We have to walk half a kilometre to get to the bus at Naranamangalam village. Bus facilities should be also provided to our village."

When TNIE contacted, Alathur Revenue Official said, "We received a petition on Monday and will take action on the issues soon."
