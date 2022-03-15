STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Jeweller abducted and robbed of Rs 2.5 crore; three arrested

After a while, a police vehicle passed by the area and the duo immediately informed them of the abduction,” the sources added.

Thirumangalam police with the suspects and the seized cash | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: District police nabbed three persons on Sunday night for allegedly robbing a jewellery merchant of Rs 2.5 crore after abducting him at Thirumangalam, within just nine hours of the crime. Jewellery merchant S Dharmaraj (61) of Arasaradi was on his way to Nagercoil with his assistant Govindarajan (50) and car driver R Praveen Kumar (26) of Vilacheri on Sunday afternoon, when the incident happened. 

According to sources, when Govindarajan and Praveen got out of the car to attend nature’s call near Nesaneri Vilakku, M Arunkumar (26) and Y Alex Pandian (26) of Mottamalai jumped into the car and drove off with Dharmaraj and the cash. “Govindarajan and Praveen had left their phones in the car and hence couldn’t alert police at once. After a while, a police vehicle passed by the area and the duo immediately informed them of the abduction,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, Arunkumar and Pandian dropped off Dharmaraj at Sedapatti village and escaped with the vehicle and cash. Though the police rushed to spot, Dharmaraj was not in position to explain the ordeal as he was in a state of shock, said a police officer.

Upon suspicion, police interrogated Praveen, who eventually admitted to informing his friends Arunkumar and Pandian of Dharmaraj’s location.  “The two suspects  abandoned the car at Uthapuram. They hired a taxi to Periyakulam, from where they boarded a bus to Dindigul and took a room at a lodge. In no time, we tracked them,” the police added. The cash was also recovered. 

